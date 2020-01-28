ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 23: Kendrick Perkins #5, Kevin Durant #35 and Serge Ibaka #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder sit in the final seconds of their 103-93 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on January 23, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins attempts to end his beef with Kevin Durant after the tragic death of future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.

It’s amazing how death can bring us all together, no matter what the past holds.

On Sunday, former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, additionally died in the accident. Bryant was 41.

Since the tragic event, many in the world of sport have come together to honor Kobe and his legacy. The death has also motivated former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins to make amends with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. The two engaged in Twitter beef earlier this month.

The argument arose when Perkins hinted towards the belief that Russell Westbrook was the better player while the three of them were in Oklahoma City.

Perkins took the path that most take when talking smack about Durant and brought up his decision to join the Golden State Warriors prior to the 2016-17 season. Durant won two championships during his three-year tenure in Oakland.

Kendrick is currently out of the NBA and works as a contributor to RADIO.com. He’s guest appeared on Evan Roberts and Joe Benigno’s show on WFAN Sports Radio in New York. He discussed his attempt to make amends with KD on the program this past week.

Durant has yet to respond to Perkins via Twitter, as he hasn’t tweeted since the day prior to Bryant’s death. It’s unclear if KD has responded to his old teammate in a more private manner.

