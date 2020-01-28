Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins attempts to end his beef with Kevin Durant after the tragic death of future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.

It’s amazing how death can bring us all together, no matter what the past holds.

On Sunday, former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, additionally died in the accident. Bryant was 41.

Since the tragic event, many in the world of sport have come together to honor Kobe and his legacy. The death has also motivated former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins to make amends with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. The two engaged in Twitter beef earlier this month.

Just wanted to tell you I Love you my brother and whatever I did to hurt you I’m sorry bro and hope you forgive me!!! I love you bro real Talk! @KDTrey5 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 26, 2020

The argument arose when Perkins hinted towards the belief that Russell Westbrook was the better player while the three of them were in Oklahoma City.

KD lost in the second round without Russ when I was there. So what that mean? — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2020

Boy stop you did the weakest move in NBA History!!! Up on a team 3-1 in the western conference finals and then go join them the following season?! Heart of Champion right there — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

That’s fine!!! You worked that hard and still had to go join a 73-9 team. Truth be told you don’t even feel like a real Champ, you have hard time sleeping at night huh knowing that you took the coward way out!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

Perkins took the path that most take when talking smack about Durant and brought up his decision to join the Golden State Warriors prior to the 2016-17 season. Durant won two championships during his three-year tenure in Oakland.

Kendrick is currently out of the NBA and works as a contributor to RADIO.com. He’s guest appeared on Evan Roberts and Joe Benigno’s show on WFAN Sports Radio in New York. He discussed his attempt to make amends with KD on the program this past week.

Durant has yet to respond to Perkins via Twitter, as he hasn’t tweeted since the day prior to Bryant’s death. It’s unclear if KD has responded to his old teammate in a more private manner.