Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers and NBA all-time great, has reportedly died in a California helicopter crash on Sunday. He was 41.

Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter in Calabasas on Sunday. There are no survivors.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. According to TMZ, emergency personnel responded and, as of right now, five people are confirmed dead.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, was not on board.

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Office confirmed that five people have died.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Richard Winston of the Los Angeles Times reported that the helicopter crashed on a hillside, creating brushfires, which made it difficult for emergency personnel to respond.

Bryant’s last tweet was directed towards LeBron James, the man who had recently passed him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

James responded in kind, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“I’m happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever play, one of the all-time greatest Lakers,” James said.

Kobe’s most important legacy will always be being a father to four daughters he loved. pic.twitter.com/PCd3VdHmos — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 26, 2020

There are conflicting reports as to who was on board with Bryant.

Bryant ranks fourth on the all-time NBA scoring list, having just been passed by LeBron James. The five-time NBA champ was a one-time MVP, two-time NBA Finals MVP and 18-time NBA All-Star.

Over 20 seasons with the Lakers, he averaged 25 points, 4.7 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

