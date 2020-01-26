When it comes to gaining ground in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets can ill afford to not capitalize when opportunities arise.

The Brooklyn Nets finally got back into the win column Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons, winning 121-111 in overtime.

Entering the contest, the Nets were losers of five straight and 12 of 14 overall. Rapidly losing ground in the Eastern Conference standings, they needed, desperately, to scratch out a victory.

They did, but their work is not completed. With their next six games against sub-.500 opposition, they have to continue to take care of business. No one knows this more than Spencer Dinwiddie.

“It’s no secret, man. We have to make up some ground. We need to catch the Magic,” Dinwiddie told Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “Got to win the games you’re supposed to win.”

Dinwiddie was relegated back to his sixth-man role, after starting in each game since Nov. 16. However, his workload was synonymous with that of a starter on Saturday night. He played 37 minutes, registering 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting with four rebounds and five assists.

Likewise, he played in crunch time late in the fourth and the entire overtime period. If his role were to normalize, in the sense of starting contests on the bench, it’s likely he still sees starter-like minutes and finishes games for head coach Kenny Atkinson.

His ability to flex between multiple roles creates an intriguing dynamic for Atkinson. His adaptability helps promote winning basketball which is something the Nets are in dire need of considering the team’s lackluster first half of the season.

Dinwiddie and the Nets are set to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. This is one of those contests classified as “games you’re supposed to win.” Let’s hope they do.