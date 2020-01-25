Kyrie Irving defied the laws of physics in the third quarter of the Brooklyn Nets’ meeting with the Detroit Pistons.

Love him or hate him, Kyrie Irving is one of the most entertaining basketball players on the planet. He has a knack for shot-making and his latest circus shot shows off his remarkable creativity.

A bump from Andre Drummond pushes the Brooklyn Nets point guard underneath the basket and the only possible way to make the bucket is by throwing it over the backboard. That’s light work for Kyrie.

Irving’s bucket was part of a third-quarter surge by the Nets. Detroit held a 10-point lead at halftime, but Irving led Brooklyn to a 30-17 period fueled by 17 points from the mercurial point guard. In addition to Irving’s exploits, the Nets’ newfound defensive intensity helped throw the Pistons off their game.

Saturday is just the first half of a back-to-back for the Nets. Brooklyn will travel back home for their final meeting with the New York Knicks on Sunday.