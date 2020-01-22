Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin reacts to the retirement of longtime quarterback Eli Manning.

On Wednesday, Eli Manning finally made a decision on his future. The longtime New York Giants quarterback, who the team drafted in 2004, has decided to retire. Manning will officially hold a press conference on Friday and call it quits after 16 years and two Super Bowl MVPs.

He’s one of the more accomplished Giants of all time. As a result, many are sharing their kind words amid his decision.

In a press release from the organization, former head coach Tom Coughlin portrayed praise for the veteran quarterback.

“It was an honor and privilege to coach Eli, and to go through the wonderful and magnificent moments that he and his teammates provided for all of us in the world championship ’07-’08 and ’11-’12 seasons,” Coughlin said, per Michael Eisen of the team’s official website. “The New York Giants, flagship franchise of the National Football League, have four world championships You have four trophies sitting there. You have (Phil) Simms, you have (Jeff) Hostetler, and you have Eli for two. Eli Manning not only is the quarterback on those great teams, but he is the MVP of the Super Bowls. “He’s an incredible big-game performer. You talk about a guy that’s great to coach, focused every day, took tremendous pride in preparing, practice, had a great sense of humor, was a cynic in the locker room. But the guys loved him and they loved him for it, and they played for him. The guys that had the opportunity to play with him know what it’s like to be with a guy with as much talent, as much grit, as much determination.

“Here goes the retirement of a great, great football Giant. I and my coaching staff and our teams from 2004 right through 2015, for me at least, my part, hold Eli in the highest respect and congratulate him and his family, and his mom and dad, for all of the wonderful, wonderful experiences he’s had, and the happiness and pride that he has brought to the entire Giants family, the fanfare, the fans, the family and everyone that’s taken so much pride from his performances and for what he’s meant. He’s always been there to make the call, to stand up and represent the Giants in the best possible way.” Coughlin, 73, began his tenure as Big Blue’s head coach in 2004, the same year Eli commenced his NFL career. The two were with each other through thick and thin, winning Super Bowls 42 and 46 together. Eli additionally made the Pro Bowl four times while Coughlin was his head coach. After the 2015 regular season, Coughlin and the Giants parted ways. This ended the 12-year partnership between the coach and his quarterback.