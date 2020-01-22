Despite earlier reports that Freddie Kitchens was expected to join the New York Giants staff, new reports suggest it’s not set in stone.

Earlier this week, reports came out that Freddie Kitchens was to fill an unknown role on the New York Giants coaching staff. Kitchens most recently served as the head coach of the Browns. Cleveland fired him after they went 6-10 in his inaugural campaign.

Nonetheless, new reports are stating that it’s not 100% confirmed that Kitchens will join the organization.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic writes, “Kitchens, who worked with [newly-hired head coach Joe] Judge at Mississippi State, has other options and it’s not a lock that he’ll make it to New York. While the report could turn out to be accurate, it’s premature.”

At Mississippi State, Judge was a graduate assistant while Kitchens was the running backs coach in 2005. Judge remained in that role through 2007. Kitchens, on the other hand, went on to coach the tight ends on Bill Parcells’ Dallas Cowboys staff in 2006.

The 45-year-old additionally possesses experience working in roles such as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. It’s still unclear at this time what position the organization would even want him to fill.

Judge is currently finishing up his search for a new staff. Thus far, he’s hired Jason Garrett and Patrick Graham to be his offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively. Judge additionally decided to retain Thomas McGaughey, who worked as the special teams coordinator for each of the last two seasons under former coach Pat Shurmur.