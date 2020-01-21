The New York Giants are reportedly expected to hire Freddie Kitchens to fill an unknown role on the team’s coaching staff.

Joe Judge keeps making great progress when it comes to filling out his new coaching staff, and his next hire could include a former colleague.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, the New York Giants are expected to hire Freddie Kitchens. The veteran coach previously worked with Judge at Mississippi State University in the mid-2000s. It’s unclear what exact role Kitchens would be taking over, but it will most definitely be an offensive coaching position.

Sources: Freddie Kitchens is expected to be part of Joe Judge's staff with the New York Giants. Unclear what his role will be. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 21, 2020

Kitchens most recently served as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Nonetheless, the organization fired him after just one season, a campaign in which the team finished 6-10 and missed the playoffs.

The 45-year-old has also worked as an offensive coordinator, tight ends coach, quarterbacks coach, and running backs coach. Needless to say, he possesses plenty of experience when it comes to teaching the offensive side of the football.

Kitchens was the running backs coach at Mississippi State in 2005 while Judge was a graduate assistant. Judge remained in that role until 2007. Kitchens, on the other hand, went on to be the tight ends coach of the Dallas Cowboys for the 2006 campaign.

Regardless of the position Kitchens finds himself in, Big Blue’s offense will need to mightily improve from this past season. In 2019, the Giants finished 23rd in the league in total offense with 338.5 yards per game and tied for 18th in scoring with 21.3 points per game.