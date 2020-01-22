Longtime New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has a new beer named after him from Source Brewing called “ELIte Tribute.”

Eli Manning possesses a highly impressive resume that may earn him a Hall of Fame jacket one day. The New York Giants quarterback is a two-time Super Bowl MVP and a four-time Pro Bowler, having portrayed his talents for 16 years.

But now, Eli can add something new and unique to his list of accomplishments, one many can’t add for themselves.

Source Brewing in New Jersey will release a brand new Imperial North East India Pale Ale titled “ELIte Tribute.” It’s an honor to Manning and a nod to Eli putting himself in the category of elite quarterbacks prior to his title-winning 2011 campaign. His confidence thus introduced the line “can’t spell ‘elite’ without ‘Eli.'”

According to the Source Brewing website, the beer “is bursting with notes of tangerine, blueberry, red Starburst candy, ripe peaches, and roses. The mouthfeel is super mellow and soft and the bitterness is restrained to accentuate the fruity interplay of hop flavors.”

The new drink was available for pre-sale but sold out by Tuesday afternoon. Source Brewing showed awareness that the drink would be of high demand, being that they priced a four-pack at $18. It will thus be available on Jan. 25 and 26 at the Asbury Park Beerfest in New Jersey.

It’s unknown what Manning’s plan for next season is. But if he does end up playing, this could possibly be the apparent beer-drinker’s new go-to postgame beverage.