Longtime New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has apparently always had beer on the team bus after away games.

This past Sunday, fans witnessed via the internet that Eli Manning can let loose sometimes. The veteran New York Giants quarterback was seen partying in Hoboken and playing flip cup with none other than rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. This came after the team ousted the Washington Redskins 41-35 in overtime.

Now, more details regarding Manning’s off-field social life are emerging. No, they’re not bad at all. According to former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes, Manning always had a guy to provide him with beer after an away game. Manning would thus take the beer onto the team bus for either the ride home or to the airport.

“It was unbelievable,” Tynes said, per Ian O’Connor of ESPN. “He had a guy in every f—ing stadium in the league to get him that beer.”

It’s not something Manning has ever really spoken about or has ever wanted to. It was surprising to see the 38-year-old even out drinking with teammates after Sunday’s win. But nonetheless, the postgame beer is a tradition, one that he’s shared with teammates for years.

Manning has only played in four games this season. He’s mostly backed up Jones, who’s started 11 games. In the four matchups, he’s completed 61.9% of his throws for 1,042 yards, six touchdowns, and five picks.

It’s unclear what Eli’s future plans are, but it doesn’t seem like he’ll be a Giant after this season. The upcoming matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles could be the final time he suits up in blue.