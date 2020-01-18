Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick possesses high praise for New York Giants quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski.

In the midst of filling out the new coaching staff, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has decided who will be mentoring Daniel Jones. Big Blue hired Jerry Schuplinski to be the team’s new quarterbacks coach this past week. Schuplinski previously served as the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Patriots (2016-18) and the Dolphins (2019).

During his time in Miami, Schuplinski was able to work with journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. The veteran, who’s played for eight different teams, inked a two-year deal with the Dolphins prior to the 2019 campaign.

Although he only spent one year working with Schuplinski, the 37-year-old quarterback possesses a ton of praise for the young assistant coach.

“I got to see it from two different sides,” Fitzpatrick told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “He had to talk to me, treat me and coach me a different way than maybe he had to treat young guys like Josh Rosen and Jake Rudock in our room. His ability to know who he was teaching and the way that guy learned — and adapt based on who he was talking with — is one of his huge strengths.”

Schuplinski played a role in what was a productive season for Fitzpatrick. In 15 games, the Harvard product racked up 3,529 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 13 picks. Fitzpatrick can’t credit just himself for the success. As a result, he commends the teaching moments Schuplinski provided for him.

“More so than being a football-lifer, he is an educator,” Fitzpatrick said. “For me, as a veteran guy who has had a ton of quarterback coaches, he understands the game really well so we were able to talk about it at a pretty high level. It’s a tough loss for the Dolphins, but I think it’s a great move for New York.”

Schuplinski will now work with a young quarterback in Jones. The 22-year-old — who’s entering his second season — threw for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns through 13 games last year.