The New York Giants have reportedly hired Jerry Schuplinski to be their new quarterbacks coach ahead of the 2020 season.

With a new head coach in Joe Judge comes a new staff, and Big Blue is in the midst of filling it to completion. One of their latest moves brings them that much closer to their ultimate goal of an entire slate of coaches.

On Monday, the New York Giants reportedly decided to hire Jerry Schuplinski to be their new quarterbacks coach. Schuplinski previously worked with the New England Patriots from 2013-18, thus possessing a connection to Judge.

Try this again: More #Giants assistants coming together: QB coach is expected to be Jerry Schuplinski, sources said. Was assistant QB coach for the #Dolphins, who will let him reunite with Joe Judge. Schuplinski was with the #Patriots 2013-18. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 13, 2020

From 2013-15, Schuplinski was an offensive assistant for the Patriots. He then worked as their assistant quarterbacks coach from 2016-18. Last year, Schuplinski was the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins, working under another Bill Belichick disciple in Brian Flores.

Schuplinski is a three-time Super Bowl champ, with each title coming while a member of the Patriots coaching staff. Having worked as an assistant quarterbacks coach for four straight seasons, it’s clear Judge will have trust in him when it comes to developing Daniel Jones. The 22-year-old quarterback is entering his second season and showed flashes of great potential in his rookie campaign in 2019.

The improvement of Jones will be extremely crucial for this organization moving forward. New York is hoping he’ll be the future of this franchise and lead this team back to their winning ways. Schuplinski will be an impactful part of his success, so a number of the coaching decisions he makes in 2020 will hold much importance.