Police originally issued a warrant for Odell Beckham Jr.’s arrest after he slapped a Superdome officer on the rear end.

On Monday night, the LSU Tigers emerged victorious in the College Football Playoff National Championship. In attendance for the game was Odell Beckham Jr. The former New York Giant and current Cleveland Browns wideout played for the Tigers from 2011-13 and thus celebrated with his former school in their Superdome locker room.

In the midst of the celebration, OBJ decided to slap a present Superdome police officer on the rear end. This then led to a warrant issued for Beckham’s arrest for simple battery on Thursday.

But now, the New Orleans police department has made it clear that the officer “has decided to drop the charge,” per Mike Triplett of ESPN. Police thus revoked the warrant.

An Instagram video from inside the locker room originally caught Beckham in the act.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Odell Beckham Jr. after smacking a cop on the butt. Details: https://t.co/VXTU6TTbogpic.twitter.com/KVNijqK3bM — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 16, 2020

Beckham made additional headlines for his antics after the game when he was caught handing money to LSU players. Being the way the NCAA is, this could end up becoming a violation which would include some sort of punishment for the Tigers.

The university originally claimed the cash was fake. Nonetheless, quarterback Joe Burrow mentioned on Barstool Sports’ ‘Pardon My Take‘ podcast that the money was indeed real.

It’ll be interesting to see if the NCAA ends up taking action against LSU due to the distribution of cash. At the moment, it’s unclear if LSU will suspend Beckham from attending any future events.