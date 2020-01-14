Former New York Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. hands out cash to LSU players after Monday’s national championship victory.

On Monday night, LSU took control of the college football universe. The Tigers ultimately defeated Clemson 42-25 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. The victory was headlined by six total touchdowns from LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

In attendance was former New York Giants and current Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The veteran wideout played for LSU from 2011-13, having won the SEC Championship with them during his freshman year.

After the game, and in the midst of the celebration, OBJ partied with his former school in a unique but giving way.

OBJ handing out cash to LSU players pic.twitter.com/xKjyot8boh — 🥥 Bennie Jennings (@volblood) January 14, 2020

An additional video caught OBJ showing off some dance moves in the locker room.

Haha, LSU players and Odell Beckham dancing to the hottest song in New Orleans at the moment (Jzzle-‘Water’) .https://t.co/23JSgBeTTE {@Kriss1_}

{@obj}

{@jzzleonline} pic.twitter.com/aPAImhqELt — AMillionRoses (@amillion_roses) January 14, 2020

The closest Beckham ever came to a national title was during the 2011 season when LSU lost to the Alabam Crimson Tide in the BCS National Championship. Monday night was the first national championship LSU had been to since that defeat.

Burrow finished the game with 463 yards and five touchdowns on 31-of-49 passing. He additionally carried the ball 14 times for 58 yards and one score on the ground. Touchdown passes were to Ja’Marr Chase (twice), Terrace Marshall Jr., and Thaddeus Moss (twice). The latter is the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.

Clemson additionally lost its first game since the Sugar Bowl in January of 2018. Last year, they finished 15-0 and defeated Alabama in the national championship for the second time in three years.