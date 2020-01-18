Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett addresses his decision to join the New York Giants coaching staff.

On Friday night, the New York Giants added one of the most important pieces to their new coaching staff. Big Blue decided to hire former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to fill the offensive coordinator position. Mike Shula was the role’s most recent resident, having held that title from 2018-19.

Garrett will now coach an offense that includes numerous young pieces like Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and Darius Slayton.

It’s an interesting hire, being that Garrett worked for a division rival for the last 13 seasons. Nonetheless, the 53-year-old coach feels that coming to East Rutherford was the right move.

“[Head coach Joe Judge and I] visited over the phone this past weekend and had a great talk,” Garrett told John Schmeelk on the ‘Giants Huddle’ podcast. “It was probably one of those talks, and I don’t know how long it went, maybe a half-hour, 45 minutes, and it probably could have gone all night. Just talking back and forth, getting to know each other a little bit more, talking about football, and that’s when we decided that it would be a good idea to come up and spend the day together, and we did that on Wednesday.

“I had a great visit with him, a couple members of the staff, other people in the organization, and it just felt right to me. I felt really comfortable to be around him. I think we have shared values as people and shared values as football coaches and what we want to build with the Giants.” Some fans may not like the move. Garrett indeed failed as a head coach with a team that’s arguably the most talented in the NFC East. The Cowboys decided not to retain him this offseason after they finished 8-8 and missed the postseason. Regardless, Garrett possesses experience developing young quarterbacks. Both Tony Romo and Dak Prescott improved under his watch. Now Jones — who’s entering his second season — has the chance to as well. Improving this offense won’t be an easy task though. Last year, New York ranked 23rd in total offense (338.5 yards-per-game) and tied for 18th in scoring (21.3 points-per-game).