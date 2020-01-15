Former New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck weighs in on the organization’s recent hire of Joe Judge.

Last week, the New York Giants made the ultimate decision of hiring Joe Judge to be their new head coach. The former Patriots special teams coordinator will now have the opportunity to lead this ballclub into the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

Many initially disliked the move, being that Judge has no head-coaching experience at any level. Nonetheless, plenty of minds were changed after his introductory press conference, where he showed poise and confidence at the podium. Now, a great number of people support him moving forward, including a former Giants defensive end who just so happens to be a two-time Super Bowl champ.

TMZ Sports caught up with Justin Tuck this week and asked him what he thinks of the coaching hire, to which Tuck responded, “I like the pick!”

Tuck was with the Giants from 2005-13, playing each year under former head coach Tom Coughlin. Along with the two Super Bowl titles, Tuck was also selected to two Pro Bowls (2008 and 2010). He reached double-digit sacks four times in those nine seasons, racking up 10, 12, 11.5, and 11 in 2007, 2008, 2010, and 2013, respectively.

Judge’s next step will be to hold interviews and construct his new coaching staff. Thus far, he’s retained special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert. Judge has additionally hired Patrick Graham to be the team’s new defensive coordinator.

This week, Judge interviewed Mike Shula, who could potentially return as the team’s offensive coordinator.