Mike Shula has reportedly interviewed with the New York Giants in order to retain his job as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Joe Judge and the New York Giants are in the midst of filling out a new coaching staff. Thus far, they’ve retained Thomas McGaughey and Tyke Tolbert to be their special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach, respectively. Additionally, they’ve hired Patrick Graham to be their new defensive coordinator.

A spot the Giants have yet to fill is offensive coordinator, though it could very well end up being a familiar face.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Mike Shula interviewed with the Giants on Monday. Shula has been the team’s coordinator for the last two seasons.

Pat Shurmur originally picked Shula to be on his staff when he was hired in early 2018. Shula was the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator for five years prior to that.

In 2018, the Giants offense finished 17th in the league with 356.1 total yards-per-game. This past season, they ranked 23rd with 338.5 total yards-per-game. Big Blue additionally finished with 23.1 points-per-game (16th) and 21.3 points-per-game (18th) in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Needless to say, there hasn’t been much offensive success with Shula as the team’s coordinator. There are reasons to believe he can still succeed with this organization though.

Over the last two years, Shula wasn’t responsible for the poor play calling, as that was Shurmur’s doing. Shula staying on the staff would also benefit Daniel Jones. A familiar face would assist greatly in the young quarterback’s consistent development.

It’s unclear when Judge will make a decision on an offensive coordinator. Nonetheless, expect the Giants to highly consider Shula for the position.