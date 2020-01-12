The New York Giants are reportedly expected to consider Aaron Glenn of the New Orleans Saints for their defensive coordinator job.

With a new head coach in Joe Judge, the New York Giants must fill out the rest of their staff in the coming weeks. At this point, they’ve retained special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert. Now, they seem to be moving on to find a new defensive coordinator. Who will they attempt to bring in to replace James Bettcher and improve on that side of the ball?

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Big Blue is considering Aaron Glenn of the New Orleans Saints.

Glenn, 47, has been the defensive backs coach for the Saints since 2016. This past year, his group finished 20th in the league with 241.8 passing yards allowed-per-game. From 2016-18, the New Orleans secondary finished as the 32nd, 15th, and 29th-ranked passing defense, respectively.

Prior to his tenure with the Saints, Glenn served as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns from 2014-15. He additionally played in the league from 1994-2008, portraying his talents for the New York Jets, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Saints. During his playing days, Glenn earned three Pro Bowl bids and was a three-time All-Pro.

The Giants are also reportedly considering Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the job. Graham was New York’s defensive line coach from 2016-17.

This will be an extremely crucial decision for Judge and the rest of the organization. The Giants desperately need to improve in all defensive categories. Under Bettcher, they finished 24th and 25th in total defense in 2018 and 2019, respectively.