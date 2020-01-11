The New York Giants have reportedly requested an interview with Patrick Graham for their vacant defensive coordinator role.

Heading into the 2020 campaign, the New York Giants must fill out a new staff. The organization hired Joe Judge to be their next head coach this past week and decisions will need to be made as far as coordinators and assistants. Thus far, the 38-year-old Judge has decided to retain special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert.

Nonetheless, he’s yet to hire an offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. But according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, a development may be occurring for the latter role, as Big Blue has requested to interview Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

The #Giants have requested permission to interview #Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for their DC role, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Expectation is it’ll be granted. Graham, who was in NE with Joe Judge, was with NYG in 2016-17. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 11, 2020

This past year was Graham’s first season in Miami. Prior to that, the 40-year-old was the Giants defensive line coach from 2016-17. He was a part of that 2016 defense that finished 10th in the NFL with 339.7 yards allowed-per-game.

Before his tenure in New York, Graham worked in numerous roles with the New England Patriots from 2009-15, hence his connection to Judge. His positions included coaching assistant (2009), defensive assistant (2010), linebackers coach (2011, 2014-15), and defensive line coach (2012-13).

Graham was a first-time defensive coordinator with the Dolphins. Miami finished 30th in total defense (397.8 yards allowed-per-game) and last in scoring (30.9 points allowed-per-game).

The Giants are looking to mightily improve on that side of the ball next year. In 2019, with coordinator James Bettcher, New York finished 25th in total defense (377.3 yards allowed-per-game) and 30th in scoring (28.2 points allowed-per-game).

Their largest emphasis should be on the secondary, which allowed 264.1 passing yards-per-game in 2019 (28th in the NFL).