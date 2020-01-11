The New York Knicks are still searching for a point guard and Lonzo Ball believes his younger brother, LaMelo Ball, can handle the gig.

The New Orleans Pelicans came to town and beat up on the New York Knicks Friday night. However, former No. 2 pick in the draft, Lonzo Ball, gave Knicks fans some hope for the future. Ball was asked about his stud younger brother, LaMelo Ball, and his potential fit with the Knicks.

“For sure…Whoever has the No. 1 pick, I feel like that’s who’s gonna get him,” Lonzo told reporters after the game. “He’s been in the spotlight since he was 15, plus I went through everything he’s gonna go through. So he always has me to fall back on.”

The orange and blue, despite having multiple point guards on the roster, still have a glaring need for a primary facilitator to run the offense.

Elfrid Payton has shown an ability to run the offense and can probably be credited, in part, for the Knicks’ turnaround in recent weeks. However, he’s on a one-year deal with an option for next season, and his long-term future with the team is very much in doubt.

Frank Ntilikina has flashed some great chemistry with Mitchell Robinson and is easily one of the best defenders on the team. Yet, the lack of development with his offense and jump shot may hold him back from being considered as a true starting point guard in this league.

Dennis Smith Jr. is certainly the most athletic of the trio and he may have the highest ceiling, but his broken jump shot, inability to stay healthy, and just overall fit wit the team have made him the subject of trade rumors for most of this season.

As a result of the inconsistency at the point guard position, LaMelo Ball has entered the conversation. The 6-foot-7 lead guard is averaging 17 points per game with just over seven rebounds and six assists in Australia’s NBL.

His shooting percentages are putrid but his length, vision, and ability to finish at the rim will make him a sought-after talent in this year’s draft.

The Knicks and Ball may not be on a collision course considering the recent changes in lottery odds, however, the right combo of ping pong balls may help the orange and blue finally find their point guard of the future.