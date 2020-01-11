Spencer Dinwiddie is willing to accept whatever role is asked of him if it results in the Brooklyn Nets winning games.

Dinwiddie took over as the de facto floor general in Kyrie Irving‘s 26-game absence, commanding the Nets to a 13-13 record while posting career numbers. Nevertheless, with Irving probable for Sunday’s game against the Hawks, his role could alter.

But make no doubt about it, Dinwiddie will accept whatever role Brooklyn asks of him if it translates over to victories.

“Yeah, we’re going to stay aggressive. I’m going to do what they ask me to do when Kyrie gets back, whatever that means, still starting or coming off the bench. It’s all part of it,” Dinwiddie said, per Brian Lewis the New York Post. “As long as we get wins and try to do the best of our ability so we can try to hold the fort.”

Head coach Kenny Atkinson can experiment with a variety of rotations and end-game lineups. He could utilize a three-guard lineup for spurts. Additionally, Atkinson may stagger minutes to ensure that a primary ball-handler is always on the floor.

Dinwiddie is widely recognized as one of the better bench players in the NBA, seeing a fourth-place finish in Sixth Man of the Year voting last year. He’s proven to be sufficient in that role but has also shown he can elevate his game as a starter.

Whatever the case, Irving’s return could not come at a better time with the upcoming schedule. It’ll be interesting to see how Atkinson adjusts his rotation with healthy bodies back in the lineup.