According to the team’s injury report, Kyrie Irving is probable to play against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Nets @HSpecialSurgery Injury Report for tomorrow night’s game vs. Atlanta pic.twitter.com/TRTp7LFqRW — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 11, 2020

Irving hasn’t played a game since the Nov. 14 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The veteran, who’s in his inaugural season with the Nets, suffered a shoulder injury in that specific defeat. Irving was recently given a cortisone shot, a procedure that could’ve led to surgery if it didn’t improve his health.

Prior to the lingering issue, Irving averaged 28.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.1 steals through 11 games. He put up these numbers on 44.4% shooting from the field and 34.1% from behind the arc.

In Irving’s absence, the Nets received impactful production from primary reserve guard Spencer Dinwiddie. In 37 games this year, the sixth-year pro is averaging 22.5 points and 6.4 assists on 42.4% shooting. He’s additionally converting on 29% of his shots from three-point land. Dinwiddie’s efforts could earn him a bid to this year’s All-Star Game.

If Irving does indeed suit up against Atlanta, it’s unclear how many minutes he’d see on the floor. Caris LeVert recently returned after a near-two-month streak of inactivity due to thumb surgery. In his first game back, LeVert only saw 16 minutes of on-court action. He had averaged 31.4 minutes-per-game prior to the injury.

The eighth-place Nets will host the Hawks at the Barclays Center on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET.