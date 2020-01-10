New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch shows excitement over the organization’s recent hire of head coach Joe Judge.

This week, the New York Giants made the decision on who will be their new head coach moving forward. Big Blue ultimately chose now-former Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge to man the staff. Judge will thus attempt to lead this ballclub into the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

The hire forced many fans to scratch their heads, being that Judge has no head-coaching experience at any level. Nonetheless, co-owner Steve Tisch is showing excitement over the move and believes the organization made the right choice.

“I think the road to how we got here was uncharted,” Tisch told reporters, per ESNY’s Jason Leach. “It was different than what we thought it was going to be. That saying ‘everything happens for a reason,’ I believe Joe Judge is our coach for a reason. Matt Rhule is the Panthers head coach for a reason. Mike [McCarthy] is the Cowboys head coach for a reason.

“It just worked out, [you] can’t plan for it. I don’t really make plans, if you want to make plans, you’re going to make God laugh. It worked out extremely well and I could not be more thrilled with Joe Judge as the New York Giants head coach.”

You can dish out the pros and cons of this hire, just like you can with any coaching hire. But at the end of the day, Judge has a 0-0 coaching record. This clean slate means the fans will need to show patience when it comes to the future.

Judge will now have the opportunity to hire the remainder of his staff. It’s unclear when each of the coordinator and assistant choices will be made.