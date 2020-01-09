Episode 17 of the Wide Right Podcast will discuss the New York Giants’ hire of Joe Judge to be their new head coach.

On Tuesday of this week, reports stated that the New York Giants were to hire Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge to be their new head coach. This came after big-name candidates Mike McCarthy and Matt Rhule took jobs with the Cowboys and Panthers, respectively.

It’s a strange move. Nonetheless, it’s a wait-and-see move, and that’s what will be discussed on the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast.

With the 2019 regular season over, the 17th episode of the podcast will be the first recording in which we won’t recap or preview any Giants game. For the first time, it’s purely news, and what bigger news can you have than a coaching hire?

We’ll provide analysis and thoughts on the hire as well as discuss what most fans are probably asking themselves: who is this guy?

The next step for Judge will be to fill out the rest of his coaching staff. It’s unclear who he’ll eventually hire, as that’s still a mystery up to this point. Nevertheless, when the staff is finally hired, signed, and filled, a new podcast episode will be released discussing that.

But until then, enjoy this latest one.

The 17th episode of the Wide Right Podcast presented by Elite Sports NY can be found at the top of this article. You can also listen to it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Stitcher, and Megaphone.