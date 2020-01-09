The New York Giants reportedly may look into bringing former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens on to the coaching staff.

This past season, Freddie Kitchens was one-and-done with the Cleveland Browns. In his first year as their head coach, the team went 6-10 and ultimately showed him the door. It seemed they really wanted him out, being that they fired him the night of their last game instead of the following morning.

Now, he could actually be an option for the New York Giants coaching staff. Newly-hired head coach Joe Judge worked with Kitchens at Mississippi State in 2005. Judge was a graduate assistant at the time while Kitchens worked as the running backs coach.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Judge and the Giants may be turning that idea into a reality.

New Giants coach Joe Judge is expected to speak with former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens about a spot on his offensive staff, per source. The two worked together at Mississippi State. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 9, 2020

An “offensive staff” spot doesn’t necessarily mean the Giants will consider him for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Nonetheless, he indeed possesses experience in that very role. Kitchens was the coordinator for the Browns for the second half of the 2018 season prior to his short head-coaching tenure. His promotion to offensive coordinator came when the Browns fired Todd Haley after Week 8.

Kitchens called the offensive plays for Cleveland in 2019, and the stats don’t portray a great deal of success. The Browns finished 22nd in the league in both total yards (340.9 per game) and scoring (20.9 points-per-game).

It’s unclear when exactly the 38-year-old Judge will fill out the remainder of his staff. Thus far, the one position that’s reportedly been filled is special teams coordinator. The Giants decided to retain Thomas McGaughey for that role.