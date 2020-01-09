New York Giants co-owner John Mara explained to the media on Thursday why he believes Joe Judge is the right head-coaching choice.

The newest head coach of the New York Giants officially met with the media on Thursday. Joe Judge stood at the podium and held his ceremonial opening press conference, one that he most certainly won. Just going by what he spoke about, it’s clear the 38-year-old rookie head coach possesses confidence that this ballclub will right the wrongs from the past few years.

When the hire was initially announced, the heads of many fans began to be scratched. Why didn’t they keep the search going and interview someone who has head-coaching experience like Josh McDaniels? Why did they even consider hiring a special teams coordinator to lead this coaching staff in the first place?

Ultimately, Giants co-owner John Mara believes Judge separated himself from any of the other candidates.

"I understand we've lost some credibility because the last two hires haven't worked out, but I think [Joe Judge] is unique" – John Mara

“I understand that we’ve lost some credibility because the last two hires haven’t worked out, but I think [Judge] is unique,” Mara said. “And we’re going to have to prove it, we’re going to have to win [the fans’] trust back by winning games. It’s up to us to show a little more patience with this coach than perhaps we have over the last few years because he is a first-time head coach. But I think he’s got everything that you need to be successful.”

Judge will not be calling the plays on either offense or defense. Instead, he will allow his staff to do that while he works together with his coaches on every aspect of the game.

The next step will be for Judge to choose the rest of his coordinators and assistants. It’s unclear when that will be finished.