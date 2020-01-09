Newly-hired New York Giants head coach Joe Judge highly praises the organization during his opening press conference.

On Thursday, the New York Giants introduced their new head coach, 38-year-old Joe Judge. The former New England Patriots special teams coordinator earned the job earlier this week, as the team believes he’s the right man to lead them moving forward.

During the opening press conference, Judge stressed the fundamentals of a sound organization and what it takes to be one of the few great ones in this league. He didn’t just win the press conference…he shattered it, and while doing so, praised the Giants organization as a whole.

"There's not 32 great programs in this league. The truth is that the Giants are one of the top" – Joe Judge pic.twitter.com/THdTbeEo02 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 9, 2020

“There’s 32 teams in this league, that’s not a lot,” he said. “The reality is, there’s very few others that have a chance of winning. The reality of that is, there’s very few of those who have a chance of winning, that have tradition and history behind them. I don’t take this lightly, there’s not 32 great programs in this league. The truth is, the Giants are one of the top. That’s what makes this job intriguing.”

Fans who didn’t initially love the hire of Judge may certainly love it now. In his first official meeting with the media, the rookie head coach showed poise, confidence, and portrayed how he has the ability to oversee a football team. All three are qualities that neither Ben McAdoo nor Pat Shurmur really showed during their tenures in New York.

This press conference, without a doubt, should bring out excitement within the fans of this organization.