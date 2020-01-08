Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema is reportedly expected to be in the mix for the New York Giants defensive coordinator job.

On Tuesday, the New York Giants made the decision on who would be leading their coaching staff for 2020 and potentially beyond. Despite missing out on candidates like Matt Rhule and Mike McCarthy, Big Blue ultimately came to terms with Joe Judge. The 38-year-old was previously the special teams coordinator for the New England Patriots.

The next step will be for Judge to fill out his staff, which could include someone he previously worked with in Foxboro. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Bret Bielema is expected to be in the mix for the team’s defensive coordinator position.

Joe Judge’s staff with the Giants remains somewhat of a mystery while he finalizes his deal, which should happen soon. But expect Patriots D-line coach Bret Bielema to be in the mix for defensive coordinator. #Giants #Patriots — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 8, 2020

Bielema has worked with the Pats for the last two seasons. In 2018, he was a consultant to head coach Bill Belichick. The organization gave him the defensive line job for 2019.

The 49-year-old additionally has experience as a defensive coordinator and head coach. From 2004-05, he was the coordinator for the University of Wisconsin. Bielema was promoted to be the head coach of the Badgers thereafter, working in that role from 2006-12.

He then served as the head coach for the University of Arkansas from 2013-17.

The defensive side of the ball was arguably the weakest point of the Giants this past year. Under James Bettcher, the group finished 25th in the league in total defense with 377.3 yards allowed-per-game. They also finished 30th in scoring with 28.2 points allowed-per-game.

It’s unclear when Judge and the Giants will fill out the rest of the staff.