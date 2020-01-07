The New York Giants have a new head coach, but they are still interested in Jason Garrett for a major role.

Tuesday has been a hectic one for New York Giants fans. First, they lost out on their top head-coaching candidate Matt Rhule to the Carolina Panthers. Then, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported that the Giants were set to interview former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett.

The #Giants have requested permission to speak with former #Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s still under contract in Dallas until Jan. 14, so permission is required. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

Giants fans flipped out. They had lost out on three enticing head-coaching candidates (Rhule, Ron Rivera, Mike McCarthy), and now they were looking at Jason Garrett. It felt like everything was falling apart. That is until it was announced that the Giants had hired Joe Judge who was most recently New England’s special teams coordinator and wide receiver coach

Giants fans may not have been ecstatic with the hire, but they were happy it wasn’t Garrett. Well, not so fast.

Despite hiring Judge, the Giants still plan on making a play for Garrett. According to Ed Werder of ESPN, the Giants plan to interview Garrett for their now open offensive coordinator position.

Source: #Giants requested permission from #Cowboys to interview Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator under new HC Joe Judge. Garrett’s 10 years of head coaching experience would be important asset to inexperienced HC. Also Garrett could develop Daniel Jones if interested. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 7, 2020

Garrett has a history of improving young quarterbacks. He groomed Dak Prescott from day one. Prescott finished this season fourth in QBR. Not to mention, under Garrett, Tony Romo improved his fourth-quarter play dramatically.

There’s no guarantee that he would be able to help Daniel Jones, but he has a solid track record with quarterbacks.

It’ll also help Judge to have an experienced play-caller on his staff considering he has never called plays in his coaching career. He’s going to need strong coordinators to execute a vision of the offense and defense if he’s going to succeed.

Garrett might not be perfect. He’s not the hot new name, nor does he have a flashy modern offense. That said, he would be a solid offensive coordinator whose average season is leagues better than what the Giants have had for the majority of this decade.