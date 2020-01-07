Despite reports of the New York Giants having an interest in Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator, Joe Judge will construct his own staff.

The New York Giants‘ stunning decision to hire Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge sent shockwaves around the NFL Tuesday morning.

The 38-year-old will not only be the 19th head coach in Giants history. But, he’ll also be in charge of putting together the team’s new coaching staff.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Judge will have the final say on who joins him in East Rutherford. This conflicts with earlier reports stating that the team wanted to interview Jason Garrett for their offensive coordinator job.

A clarification from earlier: The Giants have NOT requested permission to speak to Jason Garrett about their offensive coordinator job, per a source. Their request was for their head coaching job, obviously before they decided to hire Joe Judge. Judge will get to pick his staff. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 7, 2020

It’s hard to imagine any of New England’s big-name assistants will follow Judge to New York. Regardless, there are several reasons why available coordinators would want to work for the Giants.

The next offensive coordinator will inherent second-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who showed a ton of potential during his rookie season. They’ll have one of the game’s best running backs in Saquon Barkley as well as a solid wide receiver core in Darius Slayton, Golden Tate, and Sterling Shepard.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Giants employ plenty of young talent. This includes second-year players Dexter Lawrence, Deandre Baker, and Ryan Connelly, along with third-year edge rusher Lorenzo Carter.

Thus, the openings could be appealing for veteran coaches such as defensive mastermind Wade Phillips or Garrett. The latter spent nine full seasons in a head-coaching role and had success in developing Dak Prescott.

By allowing Judge to fill his staff, the Giants are showing confidence in their rookie head coach.