Former New York Giants offensive lineman Chris Snee thinks Matt Rhule would be a great head-coaching choice for Big Blue.

This upcoming week will be huge for the New York Giants. They have head-coaching interviews on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, all of which will go a long way in helping them determine who will lead their staff in 2020 and beyond. Big Blue will meet with Patriots staffers Joe Judge and Josh McDaniels on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

Sandwiched between those two meetings is the time slot for the man who many fans desire: Baylor coach Matt Rhule. The 44-year-old previously worked for the Giants as an assistant offensive line coach in 2012 and has much support behind him.

This week, one of his former players came to bat for him in the midst of his multiple coaching interviews.

“We gravitated toward him immediately,” former Giants right guard Chris Snee said of his lone season with Rhule, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “He would always ask us questions and we thought a lot of him at the time. For a first-year guy coming in, that speaks volumes of him. Immediately you could see how smart he was. When he applied himself fully into something — he never played offensive line, didn’t know much about it — by the end of the year he was very knowledgeable. You could see the mental makeup of him.

“Players, not just the offensive line, grew to really like him and it doesn’t surprise me he became so successful as a head coach at two different stops.”

Rhule worked in a head-coaching role with Temple before he came to Baylor. With the Bears, he took a program that went 1-11 in his first season (2017) and turned them into a runner-up for the Big 12 Championship in 2019. Baylor finished 11-3 this past year, losing to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

“I think he’s a heckuva head coach, his work speaks for itself,” Snee said. “But just the way he comes in and changes the culture, changes it the right way. He would be a great hire anywhere, whether it’s New York or Carolina or whoever needs a head coach.”

The Giants definitely need someone to turn things around, being that they’ve combined for just 12 wins in three years. Rhule could be that guy.

Nonetheless, a decision will be made soon enough on who’ll be leading the sidelines for New York in 2020.