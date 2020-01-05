The Brooklyn Nets add some depth to their backcourt by signing 24-year-old guard Chris Chiozza to a two-way contract.

Per Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Brooklyn Nets have signed Chris Chiozza of the G League’s Capital City Go-Go’s to a two-way contract.

In 10 games this season with the Go-Go’s (Washington Wizards affiliate), Chiozza averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 2.6 steals on 33.3% shooting, including 32.8% from three.

Likewise, he’s also played in 10 games for the Wizards this season, averaging just 2.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 29.4% shooting in just 12.3 minutes-per-game.

His efficiency isn’t exactly welcoming, but Chiozza’s ability as a playmaker could benefit both parties. Chiozza averaged 6.1 assists-per-game during his senior year at the University of Florida, along with 7.5 assists-per-game in his 57 matchups in the G League. Even with Caris LeVert back in the lineup, there’s a clear need for secondary ball-handlers on the Nets’ second-unit.

With Kyrie Irving‘s recent update on his shoulder injury, this move makes sense for Brooklyn. Irving elected to inject a cortisone shot in his shoulder instead of going through with arthroscopic surgery. Such a move would’ve likely sidelined Irving for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

Nonetheless, Kyrie’s likely to miss more time, having yet to take part in contact drills. The Nets will reevaluate the situation in a couple of months to see if surgery is necessary.

Chiozza has spent the majority of his playing career in the G-League, with only 17 games played in the NBA. It’s likely he sees significant time in Long Island, but the added depth will prove to be beneficial for Brooklyn.