Brooklyn Nets G Kyrie Irving addressed the media on Saturday to discuss the status of his lingering shoulder injury.

Information regarding Kyrie Irving‘s shoulder injury hasn’t exactly been publicized by the Brooklyn Nets, so his media press conference on Saturday came with much intrigue.

It was the first time since the injury that Irving addressed the media. According to the New York Post’s Brian Lewis, Irving had the following to say in terms of potentially requiring surgery.

“Now I’m at a place where the next step was to either get a cortisone shot or get surgery,” Irving said. “So that was the ultimatum I was faced with. So now I’m just doing the best I can to live off this cortisone and move forward if I need surgery in the future.”

Irving acknowledges that if the shot of cortisone isn’t as effective as intended, arthroscopic surgery is the next step. He also discussed the “detrimental” nature of injecting multiple cortisone shots.

“The next progression was to get a cortisone shot or you get arthroscopic surgery,” Irving said. “The cortisone shot lasts as long as it can. You either continue to get cortisone shots, which is obviously detrimental to your health in your muscles, or you go get arthroscopic surgery.”

Much like Kevin Durant‘s situation, there is no official timetable for a return to action for Irving. Nonetheless, seeing Irving opt for a shot of cortisone could coincide with a possible return for Durant this spring. Though that is strictly speculation at this point.

The Nets haven’t seen Irving in action since Nov. 14. They’re 12-11 since losing him, including a current skid of five straight defeats. There’s no need to rush a return and have the shoulder reaggravated, but the Nets could definitely use the six-time NBA All-Star on the floor.

Until then, all we can do is wish Irving a safe, speedy recovery.