New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reportedly may not show interest in the New York Giants’ coaching vacancy.

Two years ago, the New York Giants possessed the need to fill a head-coaching vacancy. They decided to fire Ben McAdoo prior to the conclusion of the 2017 season and thus required a new individual to lead the coaching staff. One of the men they showed much interest in was Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Ultimately, Big Blue went with Pat Shurmur.

Fast forward two years and the organization has already parted ways with Shurmur. Thus, they need to fill the specific vacancy and have, once again, showed interested in McDaniels. But is the interested mutual?

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, there’s ‘doubt’ over whether McDaniels is intrigued by the opportunity. This could be due to the fact that he may not want to leave New England. The same story occurred almost two years ago when McDaniels backed out of the head-coaching job for the Colts at the last minute to remain in Foxboro.

This season is currently McDaniels’ 16th with New England. He’s worked as a personnel assistant, defensive assistant, quarterbacks coach, and offensive coordinator. Each year, he’s had Bill Belichick and Tom Brady by his side. Therefore, the organization is near and dear to his heart, which could play a role in him potentially backing out again.

McDaniels has only had one head-coaching gig in his life. The 43-year-old led the Denver Broncos coaching staff from 2009-10, posting an 11-17 record overall. Denver fired him after the team started 3-9 in 2010.