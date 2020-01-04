The New York Giants have officially completed their head-coaching interview with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Less than a week after they decided to part ways with Pat Shurmur, the New York Giants have already begun the interview process with some of their head-coaching candidates. The team initially completed interviews with individuals such as Mike McCarthy and Kris Richard. Now, you can add Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to the list.

Bieniemy is a popular candidate this year. The Cleveland Browns are additionally considering him as their next head coach. Teams are intrigued by what he’s done with Kansas City’s offense over the past few seasons, including his work in developing quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

His first season as the Chiefs offensive coordinator was Mahomes’ second in the league and first in a starting role. During that campaign, Mahomes emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns en route to winning the NFL MVP Award.

In 2018, the Chiefs offense was No. 1 in both total yards-per-game (425.6) and points-per-game (35.3). This year, they finished sixth with 379.2 total yards-per-game and fifth with 28.2 points-per-game.

With a creative offensive mind along with a knack for developing young talent, Bieniemy could be a great fit for quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants. Jones will definitely need someone like that to help him progress in year No. 2.

It’s unclear when the Giants will ultimately make their head-coaching hire. Along with Bieniemy, McCarthy, and Richard, they’re also interviewing Matt Rhule, and possibly Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.