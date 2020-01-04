Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre shows his support for New York Giants HC candidate Mike McCarthy.

This past week, the New York Giants began their third head-coaching search in the last four years. The organization decided to part ways with Pat Shurmur on Monday morning after just two years and nine wins.

Out of the numerous candidates for Big Blue, one of them happens to be a Super Bowl-winning coach who’s been out of work since 2018. Mike McCarthy interviewed with the team this week and could possess a great chance at receiving the job. On SiriusXM NFL Radio, McCarthy’s former quarterback Brett Favre explained why the longtime head coach would be a beneficial hire.

“I think he’ll do a great job,” Favre said, as reported by Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “I had him in 1999, and that was basically the middle of my career, and after that year he was gone, but then he came back obviously as the head coach. And really a bright mind. Good for a quarterback. I think any young quarterback would like him.”

Luckily, the Giants do indeed have a young quarterback on the roster. Daniel Jones will be in his sophomore year in 2020, looking to build off a rookie season in which he threw for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns. If there’s anything Jones needs, it’s an offensive-minded individual to help him progress, which could end up becoming McCarthy.

The former Packers head coach has experience developing young quarterbacks. He began his head-coaching tenure with Green Bay in Aaron Rodgers’ second season. McCarthy then stayed there through 12 games into his 14th season.