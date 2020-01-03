Clean Sweep dives into the tough loss in Dallas and the Brooklyn Nets’ need for more playmakers in the lineup.

The Clean Sweep podcast is back after the loss to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Brooklyn Nets finish their three-game road trip winless after crushing losses to the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the aforementioned Mavs.

Nolan Jensen is back to talk with Danny Small about the loss to Dallas and what it could mean for the bigger picture. As is tradition, the conversation always seems to come back to the injury report.

Kyrie Irving‘s status is still a complete and utter mystery while there’s better news on the Caris LeVert front. The shifty guard is expected to return for Brooklyn’s Saturday game at home against the Toronto Raptors.

It’s still unclear how head coach Kenny Atkinson plans to use LeVert, but adding another talented shot-creator to the mix should help alleviate some of the team’s recent offensive woes. Spencer Dinwiddie is playing at an All-Star level, but outside of him, the Nets don’t have enough guys who can create their own shots.

Taurean Prince, for one, has struggled mightily since Irving and LeVert went down with injuries. During the month of December, Prince shot 32.1% from the floor and 30.1% from three-point range. To make matters worse, he finished 4-for-13 from the floor and 3-for-9 from three in his first game of the new year.

At 16-17, the Nets are still comfortably in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, but it’s difficult to assess the true ceiling of this team until reinforcements arrive.