Jamal Adams becomes just the second New York Jets defensive player to take home AP first-team All-Pro honors.

Although the 2020 season was an up-and-down affair for the New York Jets, Jamal Adams was a consistent bright spot on the field. The versatile safety was rewarded for his stellar play with a first-team All-Pro nod.

BREAKING: Panthers' Christian McCaffrey makes AP NFL All-Pro team at 2 positions; Saints' Michael Thomas, Patriots' Stephon Gilmore are unanimous choices. Read more: https://t.co/6UhXuwfm2d#NFL100 pic.twitter.com/207G5gRrUb — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) January 3, 2020

Jamal Adams garnered the most votes of any safety in the league. Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick rounds out the All-Pro tandem. Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu joins Adams and Fitzpatrick in the defensive backfield.

This is Jamal Adams’ second straight year as an All-Pro. In 2018 he was named to the AP’s second-team All-Pro after falling two votes short of Derwin James. Adams is the first Jets offensive or defensive player to be voted a first-team All-Pro since Darrelle Revis in 2011.

Adams was the best safety in football this season. He led safeties in sacks, tackles for loss, and pass rush win rate. He was also an elite coverage safety posting the best yards per reception and yards per target allowed of any safety with at least 35 targets. Adams’ two touchdowns tied for the league lead among safeties.

There was only one deficiency in Adams’ game in 2019—he didn’t force enough turnovers. Adams forced just three turnovers this season, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Other safeties under consideration forced more turnovers. Anthony Harris of the Minnesota Vikings had six interceptions and a fumble recovery. The aforementioned Mathieu and Denver’s Justin Simmons each notched four interceptions.

Despite Adams’ lower turnover count, it’s clear that he’s deserving of the All-Pro honors.