With Mike Francesa stepping aside (again), WFAN turns to Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts to lead the afternoon drive.

It’s the end of an era—for the second time. Mike Francesa is stepping away from WFAN‘s afternoon drive and much like in 2018, he leaves a huge hole to fill. After trying Maggie Gray, Chris Carlin, and Bart Scott in the timeslot once before, WFAN is going with two station mainstays—Evan Roberts and Joe Benigno—this time around.

Roberts and Benigno will occupy the 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. timeslot while Francesa will host a half-hour show from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day. So while Francesa is stepping away from afternoon drive, he’ll still be a part of WFAN moving forward.

“This is quite an impressive lineup of talent on WFAN as we remain the one and only place to talk New York sports all day, every day,” said Mark Chernoff, WFAN’s senior vice president of programming. “And combined with our play-by-play of New York Yankees baseball, New York Giants football, Brooklyn Nets basketball and New Jersey Devils hockey, along with a slate of NFL games, we are your flagship station for New York sports.”

Maggie Gray and Marc Malusis will take over Joe and Evan’s old midday timeslot. Gray is solidifying herself as one of the better voices on New York radio and Malusis has been around the block once or twice. “Moose and Maggie” will air from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Of course, Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti will continue to hold down the mornings. “Boomer and Gio” airs from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily.