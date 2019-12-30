The media expects New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman to meet with them on Tuesday after learning he’ll keep his job.

Monday morning, the New York Giants decided to fire head coach Pat Shurmur but keep Dave Gettleman as the team’s general manager.

While team owners John Mara and Steve Tisch met with the media on Monday, Gettleman didn’t. Nonetheless, he plans to on Tuesday, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman is indeed scheduled to have a press conference on Tuesday morning. Seems safe to assume he will still be the Giants GM at that time. https://t.co/Y6IIb5c1W9 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 30, 2019

In Gettleman’s two full seasons with the Giants, the team has posted a woeful 9-23 record. They regressed by a game in 2019, finishing the season 4-12 in comparison to their 5-11 record in 2018.

Despite this, Mara has full confidence in Gettleman. He told the media on Monday, “Dave Gettleman is our general manager in 2020 and hopefully for many years after that.”

He also added that he wants to allow Gettleman to “finish what he started.”

Perhaps the main reason why the Giants chose to retain Gettleman is the success he’s had in his two drafts. In 2018, Gettleman found several of the pieces the Giants need moving forward. In that draft alone, he selected Saquon Barkley, Will Hernandez, and Lorenzo Carter.

The 2019 draft was arguably an even bigger success. Gettleman brought in Daniel Jones, who looks to be the future at quarterback for Big Blue. Additionally, he selected other players that looked like future impact players in Darius Slayton, Dexter Lawrence, Julian Love, and Ryan Connelly.

Gettleman’s main problem has been handling free agency. In 2018, he signed left tackle Nate Solder to a big-money deal. The veteran offensive lineman has hurt the team instead of helped. He also brought in running back Jonathan Stewart during that offseason on a two-year deal. Injuries plagued him though, as he only played in three games before his release.

The poor free-agency management continued in 2019 with the questionable signings of veteran receiver Golden Tate and 35-year-old safety Antoine Bethea.

Regardless, Gettleman is the Giants’ man going forward. On Tuesday, we’ll be able to hear about what the organization needs to do in order to make it back to their winning ways.