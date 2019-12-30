The New York Giants are reportedly seeking a head-coaching interview with current Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

On Monday morning, the New York Giants did what many fans expected them to do. The organization ultimately decided to fire head coach Pat Shurmur. This comes after Shurmur and his staff conjured up just nine wins in the last two years. Thus, the team has already begun the process to hire his replacement by seeking prospective candidates.

One of these candidates is Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Giants have requested permission to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for their head-coaching job, per source. Panthers also have requested interview for Bieniemy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

Bieniemy is someone that could help bolster a Giants offense that finished 23rd in the league with 338.5 yards-per-game. This year, Bieniemy and the Chiefs finished sixth with 379.2 total yards-per-game. He’s also played a role in the development of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who’s grown into one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. The third-year pro was the league’s MVP in 2018.

If the Giants were to end up hiring Bieniemy, it may be a great move for quarterback Daniel Jones. An offensive-minded head coach could benefit Jones’ overall development heading into his veteran years.

Bieniemy and the Chiefs are currently preparing for the postseason. They’re the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, thus receiving a first-round bye. Their initial playoff game will take place on Jan. 12 in Kansas City.

If Big Blue indeed receives the chance to interview Bieniemy, it’s unclear when exactly the interview will take place. New York is also reportedly targeting Josh McDaniels and Matt Rhule as head-coaching candidates.