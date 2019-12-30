With all games relevant to the cause in the books, the draft positions for the New York Giants and Jets are finalized.

Week 17 of the 2019 NFL season was full of meaningful games and scoreboard-watching for both the New York Giants and New York Jets. It wasn’t in the way they were hoping for, but both teams received ideal help from the kindness of strangers.

The first 20 slots of the 2020 NFL Draft have been etched in stone with the end of the regular season. New York is, unfortunately, well represented. The Giants will pick fourth in the proceedings, while the Jets will pick 11th.

The Giants (4-12) will be picking in the top 10 for the fourth time over the past five drafts. Wins over Miami and Washington had moved them out of the top three, but they were able to secure a spot in the top four with the Dolphins’ upset victory in New England on Sunday. The Giants fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in their 2019 finale by a 34-17 score at MetLife Stadium. Miami eventually settled in the fifth slot.

Notable selections from the fourth spot include A.J. Green (2011, Cincinnati), Amari Cooper (2015, Oakland), and Ezekiel Elliott (2016, Dallas). The Giants previously held the fourth pick in 2004, which they used to select quarterback Phillip Rivers. That selection was later famously dealt to the San Diego Chargers in exchange for fellow thrower Eli Manning.

As for the Jets (7-9), they were able to close out 2019 with a 13-6 road win over the playoff-bound Buffalo Bills. The win temporarily shifted the Jets to the 13th slot, but they immediately moved back to the top twelve with Atlanta’s overtime win in Tampa Bay.

One more win, Denver’s triumph over Oakland, officially locked the Jets up in 11th, the same spot where they began Sunday’s action. Barring a trade involving capital, this will mark the first draft since 2016 where the Jets will pick outside of the top 10 since 2016.

The 11th pick has previously yielded J.J. Watt (2011, Houston), Marshon Lattimore (2017, New Orleans), and Minkah Fitzpatrick (2018, Miami). This is the first time the Jets have ever held the choice.

The Cincinnati Bengals (2-14) wrapped up ownership of the top overall pick with their overtime loss in Miami last weekend. Rounding out the top three are the Washington Redskins (3-13) and Detroit Lions (3-12-1).

Prior to the release of compensatory picks, the Jets are currently slated to have eight selections in the upcoming draft. The extra pick, coming in the third-round (68th overall) stems from an in-season trade with the Giants in a deal involving former first-round choice Leonard Williams. The Giants will have the customary seven, having earned an extra seventh-round pick from New Orleans in a trade that cornerback Eli Apple south.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held on April 23-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Remaining picks involving playoff teams will be determined through the NFL postseason, which begins next weekend.

2020 NFL Draft Order, Picks 1-20 1. Cincinnati Bengals 2. Washington Redskins 3. Detroit Lions 4. NEW YORK GIANTS 5. Miami Dolphins 6. Los Angeles Chargers 7. Carolina Panthers 8. Arizona Cardinals 9. Jacksonville Jaguars 10. Cleveland Browns 11. NEW YORK JETS 12. Oakland Raiders 13. Indianapolis Colts 14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15. Denver Broncos 16. Atlanta Falcons 17. Dallas Cowboys 18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh) 19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago) 20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LA Rams)

