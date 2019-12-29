New York Giants fans didn’t have much to cheer for in Week 17, but one hilarious touchdown celebration served as a high point of the day.

The New York Giants made headlines after a Week 16 win over the Washington Redskins when multiple players, including Eli Manning and Daniel Jones, were spotted playing flip cup at a Hoboken bar.

On Sunday, the team had an opportunity to re-enact the postgame exploits from the week before.

The New York Giants break out the flip cup celebration. Yup, this works. #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/hphynoygYv — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) December 29, 2019

The best part of this highlight comes after the play, but let’s take a moment to appreciate that dart from Jones. Under pressure, the rookie quarterback steps up into space and drops a dime into Golden Tate’s breadbasket.

That play wouldn’t be enough to overcome a second-half onslaught from the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly was missing a host of players but wasn’t about to squander an opportunity to win a division title and sneak into the playoffs with an 8-8 record.

Although the Giants are falling well short of expectations this season, there are a few bright spots. Jones and Saquon Barkley are two obvious positives for Big Blue moving forward. The second-year running back had an electric play of his own in the third quarter.

This was the explosiveness that Barkley was missing for much of this season. When he’s fully healthy, the dynamic back can be one of, if not the best running back in the NFL.

Unfortunately, the Giants are through two seasons of Barkley’s career and they’ve yet to sniff the playoffs. Every season is another year closer to having to back up the Brinks truck to keep him past his rookie deal. But those are questions for another day.

For now, Giants fans have two highlights to put on repeat until the 2020 season arrives.