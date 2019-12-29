Multiple reports state that the New York Giants are set to move on from head coach Pat Shurmur but will hold onto Dave Gettleman.

The New York Giants underachieved for the second-straight season under Pat Shurmur and it will likely cost the head coach his job, but it sounds like general manager Dave Gettleman is safe.

From Jason Garrett to Dan Quinn, @JayGlazer gives his latest on the coaching carousel ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/W5jd45AqLd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 29, 2019

“I think Pat Shurmur is going to be out with the New York Giants,” NFL insider Jay Glazer said on Fox Sunday morning. “But Dave Gettleman, I’ve gone the other way. I thought he was going to be out, but I think he’s now saved his job with the New York Giants.”

Although Glazer’s reporting doesn’t sound like anything set in stone, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network is also of the belief that Shurmur will be let go on Monday.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo: How much should we expect from #Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch, #Giants coach Pat Shurmur likely out, the #Vikings, #Texans and #Bills are resting starters, and #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will take his players' temperature on a new coach. pic.twitter.com/cMvi685IYN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2019

“Pat Shurmur already in the building here at MetLife Stadium,” Garafolo said. “For the last time as Giants head coach? I would say based on the conversations I have had with sources with knowledge of the Giants’ thinking that yes, that is going to be the case.”

It sounds like Shurmur’s fate is more or less sealed and once again, Garafolo is echoing the belief that Gettleman will be back as general manager for the 2020 season.

“As for general manager Dave Gettleman, I’m not hearing a whole lot that leads me to believe that he will be dismissed,” Garafolo later added.

It’s unclear why the Giants seem to be leaning towards axing Shurmur, but keeping Gettleman. An earlier report from George Willis of the New York Post stated that co-owner Steve Tisch was ready to completely clean house and have a “fresh start.”