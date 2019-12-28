New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch reportedly wants a “fresh start” after this season with a new head coach and general manager.

According to George Willis of the New York Post, there could be some differing opinions about the future of the team among the New York Giants ownership group. Willis is reporting that co-owner Steve Tisch is ready to clean house while John Mara is waiting to see what happens in Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles

“Two sources familiar with the Giants’ thinking told The Post Tisch has seen enough and wants a fresh start with a new GM and head coach, while John Mara wants to wait until the outcome of Sunday’s season finale against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium before making a decision,” Willis wrote.

Head coach Pat Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman are 9-22 in their two years at the helm of the Giants. Aside from a few bright spots like Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones, Giants fans haven’t had much to cheer for over the last two seasons.

Gettleman has made a handful of head-scratching moves during his tenure. From shipping away Odell Beckham Jr. after giving him a massive contract to trading two draft picks for free-agent-to-be Leonard Williams, there are a number of questionable moves on Gettleman’s rap sheet. To make matters worse, the general manager is rarely seen or heard so it’s hard to understand his decision-making process.

But risky moves aside, the proof is in the pudding. The Giants have underperformed in two years under Gettleman and Shurmur. Tisch might be ready to move on, but it’s unclear where Mara stands.