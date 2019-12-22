New York Giants’ Daniel Jones, Eli Manning spotted out together in Hoboken (Video)

New York Giants quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Eli Manning were spotted painting the town red in Hoboken after Sunday’s win.

Did Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers ever meet up for a boys’ night out on the town? We wonder…

Perhaps Mark Sanchez and Mark Brunell enjoyed a few wild and crazy nights during the 2010 and 2011 seasons. It’s doubtful after realizing where Brunell’s daughter stood as per Sanchez’s boyish good looks. (For reference, check out the Jets’ edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks.)

Either way, when referencing both situations, we now know the New York Giants quarterbacks roll together.

After the Giants’ 41-35 overtime victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Daniel Jones and Eli Manning were spotted painting the town red.

Daniel Jones and Eli Manning are painting the town red. (The town, in this case, is Hoboken.) The establishment? Green Rock (we believe). #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/xwztSzRsXP — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) December 23, 2019

The town is Hoboken, NJ and the establishment is Green Rock Tap & Grill (we believe), via the video tweeted by @alecgonzz12.

Viewers can clearly see the Kansas City Chiefs-Chicago Bears Sunday Night Football matchup playing in the background, and, perhaps, the two wild boys are enjoying beverages while engaging in a popular collegiate-type contest involving red Solo cups.

It all adds up. Rumors of Jones frequenting bars around the Hoboken area have raged all season, plus Manning owns property in the region.

Jones, 22, enjoyed one of the finest moments of his young professional career on the same day. He threw for 352 yards and a whopping five touchdowns on 28-of-42 passing in the Giants’ victory in Washington D.C. Considering the 1:00 p.m. ET start, there’s more than enough time for the team to travel back to Northern New Jersey and have the boys meet up for a classy night out on the town.

Manning, of course, watched from the bench a week removed from what looked like his Giants’ farewell performance.

Nobody is fully aware of what Eli Manning’s future holds; but, if for some crazy reason, he were to sign a one-year deal with the New York Giants, he and Daniel Jones should have no problem in 2020.

When the boys roll deep together, the gridiron is the last place for concern.