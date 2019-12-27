The New York Jets will be without offensive linemen Alex Lewis and Tom Compton when they take on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.

The offensive line for the New York Jets has experienced a rough and injury-plagued 2019 campaign. Through it all, they’ve allowed 50 sacks, a statistic that ranks 29th in the league. Now, they’ll be without both Alex Lewis and Tom Compton for Sunday’s Week 17 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

#Jets injury report: Alex Lewis and Tom Compton ruled out. Brent Qvale and Conor McDermott will start at guard against the Bills. Brian Poole is expected to play. pic.twitter.com/cBJ5KkT4T9 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 27, 2019

Per the injury report, Lewis is dealing with an ankle injury while Compton nurses a calf setback.

Lewis has appeared in all 15 games for the Jets this year and has started in 12 of them. In each game that he’s started, Lewis has been on the field for 100% of the team’s offensive snaps and has performed at the left guard spot. Conor McDermott, who’s in his third year in the league and first with the Jets, will replace him.

Lewis has allowed two sacks this season and has committed six penalties.

Compton, on the other hand, has occupied the other guard spot. He’s appeared in 14 games, starting in five of them. He’s partaken in 100% of the offensive snaps in every one of those starts. Compton is a veteran who’s in his eighth year in the league and first with the Jets. He’s allowed one sack in 2019 and has been penalized twice.

Brent Qvale, who’s played just 10 offensive snaps this season, will replace Compton this Sunday.

New York is 6-9 heading into their final regular-season game. They lost to Buffalo in their previous meeting, one that took place in Week 1 at MetLife Stadium.