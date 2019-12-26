Episode No. 15 of the Wide Right Podcast will discuss Daniel Jones’ five-touchdown performance in the New York Giants’ win over Washington.

This past Sunday, the New York Giants won their second consecutive game and improved to 4-11 on the season. Not to mention, it was their second win over the Washington Redskins this year. Big Blue went on the road and ousted their division rivals 41-35 in overtime. The victory was backed by rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who threw for a career-high five touchdowns.

Missed it? Overslept from partying too hard on Saturday night? Didn’t feel like watching two teams with a combined record of 6-22 battle it out in a Week 16 game? Don’t worry, because episode No. 15 of the Wide Right Podcast has you covered.

In the latest episode, we’ll be recapping that matchup and discussing numerous statistics and in-game storylines. Running back Saquon Barkley additionally had a big day for New York. The second-year pro carried the ball 22 times for 189 yards and a touchdown as well as caught four balls for 90 yards and one score through the air.

We’ll also be talking about what happened after the game. Thanks to the internet, many fans were able to see videos of Jones and Eli Manning out partying in Hoboken. Both quarterbacks were playing flip cup, celebrating their team’s in-division victory.

Lastly, we’ll be previewing the Giants’ final game of the regular season, which will take place this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. It’ll likely be Manning’s final game as a Giant, so will they put him in at all? Maybe for just one final series? It may depend on how the game turns out. If the score is close in the fourth quarter, expect the coaching staff to keep Jones in the ballgame.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast above. The episode can additionally be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, and Megaphone.