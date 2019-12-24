Former New York Jets wideout Brandon Marshall points the finger at Darrelle Revis when discussing the team’s 2015 collapse.

Towards the end of the 2015 season, the New York Jets were looking towards their first playoff berth since 2010. They were 10-5 entering Week 17 and just had to defeat the Buffalo Bills in order to play January football. Of course, that didn’t happen. The Bills ousted New York 22-17, forcing the Jets to finish 10-6 and miss out on a Wild Card spot.

It was a collapse that Jets fans would like to forget and former wideout Brandon Marshall recently spoke on. When discussing the end of that campaign on the “Gang’s All Here” podcast produced by the New York Post, Marshall actually took part in the blame game.

“Being brutally honest…you had guys like [cornerback] Darrelle Revis, who just was stealing from us and didn’t show up, didn’t get off the bus, and I was disappointed,” Marshall told Post writers Brian Costello and Mark Cannizzaro.

Marshall’s Jets tenure only lasted from 2015-16. Revis’ second stint with the team lasted within those same exact years. The longtime receiver didn’t just point the finger at Revis though. He additionally felt another defensive star was partly responsible for the collapse.

“But that’s Darrelle Revis, that’s [defensive lineman] Sheldon Richardson…the big guys that we were counting on, they didn’t show up…being brutally honest,” he said. “That whole year on that defensive side, man…if those guys were who we thought they were, we probably would have went on to just crush the playoffs.”

Revis played in 14 games that year, combining for 39 total tackles, five picks, and nine passes defended. His efforts earned him his seventh (and final) Pro Bowl nod. Richardson, on the other hand, combined for 35 tackles and five sacks through 11 games.

Since that collapse, the Jets have come nowhere near close to the postseason. They finished with five, five, and four wins from 2016-18, respectively. They’re currently 6-9 heading into their final game of the 2019 regular season.