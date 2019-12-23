New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur responds to players partying after the team’s overtime win against Washington.

On Sunday, the New York Giants won their second consecutive game and their fourth overall on the year by defeating the Washington Redskins 41-35 in overtime. Big Blue received a ton of help from their young offensive weapons. Daniel Jones threw for 352 yards and five touchdowns, while Saquon Barkley carried the ball 22 times for 189 yards and one score. The second-year back additionally caught four balls for 90 yards and a touchdown through the air.

After the game, videos showed Jones, Eli Manning, and others out partying in Hoboken, NJ. It was obviously something that went viral, as neither quarterback really seems like the partying type. When asked if he was okay with it, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur poked fun at his exclusion from the postgame plans.

"They should have invited me" 🤣 — Pat Shurmur on the Giants going out and celebrating last night pic.twitter.com/mPwfQmAKL7 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 23, 2019

“They’re grown men,” he said. “They look after each other. They were celebrating the victory. They should have invited me.”

At 4-11, the Giants are now in third place in the NFC East, with the 3-12 Redskins sitting in fourth place. The last pair of victories have currently given the Giants the No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft, something fans may not be okay with. Many were hoping New York would draft Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young if he decided to go pro.

Since Young is dubbed a “generational talent,” the chances of him being available at the fourth pick will be slim.

The Giants will take on the first place-Philadelphia Eagles at home next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. It’ll be the final game of the regular season for either team.