Episode 14 of the Wide Right Podcast will recap the New York Giants’ win over the Miami Dolphins and discuss Eli Manning’s farewell.

New York Giants fans, rejoice. Your team has finally found themselves back in the win column. After having not won a game since their Sept. 29 victory over the Washington Redskins, Big Blue was able to oust the Miami Dolphins by a score of 36-20 this past Sunday. New York was led by Eli Manning, who threw for 283 yards, two touchdowns, and three picks. Saquon Barkley additionally rushed for 112 yards and two scores.

If you missed the ballgame, don’t worry because we have you covered. On the latest episode (No. 14) of the Wide Right Podcast, we’ll be recapping the Giants’ third win of the year. We’ll talk statistics, what went right, and what went wrong.

Also, how could we not discuss the standing ovation for Manning at the end? It could’ve very well been Eli’s last home start and may, in fact, be the last time Giants fans will see him play. If this is indeed the end, it’s been a fantastic ride. Definitely a Hall of Fame career, a debate that will also be talked about.

To wrap up the episode, we’ll preview the Giants’ upcoming road matchup with the Redskins. That game is set to take place this Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET. With both teams currently possessing 3-11 records, whoever loses this game could have a clearer path to the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

Daniel Jones will be back in the starting lineup for the game this weekend. The rookie quarterback missed the last pair of starts due to a high ankle sprain.

You can listen to the newest episode of the Wide Right Podcast above. The episode can additionally be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, and Megaphone.